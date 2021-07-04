Menu
Helen S. "Scotti" CHEMELLI
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
CHEMELLI - Helen S. "Scotti" (nee Allen)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard Chemelli; devoted mother of Jason Chemelli; step-mother of Richard M., Suzanne, Leeann and Lisa; loving dog-mom of Doobie; adored grandmother of six grandchildren; loving daughter of the late David and Gordon Allen. Helen was born in Scotland and moved to the United States in 1957. She became the first personal banker for Mr. Pepe at Western Savings Bank. She was a stewardess for United Airlines and later went on to become a Civil Process Administrator for the Erie County Sheriff's Department. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). A Celebration of Life will be celebrated by the family at a later date. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
Scotti was a great employee. Her and I worked together at the thruway mall office of Buffalo Savings Bank. My prayers go to her family
James Dolan
Work
July 6, 2021
so sorry for your loss of your beautiful wife,god bless her and your family through this hard time
paul pritchard
July 5, 2021
Richard & Family, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Helen-Scotti, Every time I saw her and spoke to her she was always smiling , Scotti was such a wonderful person and will be missed by all, May God watch over her always. Respectfully, Timothy Murek
Timothy Murek
Friend
July 4, 2021
