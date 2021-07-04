CHEMELLI - Helen S. "Scotti" (nee Allen)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Richard Chemelli; devoted mother of Jason Chemelli; step-mother of Richard M., Suzanne, Leeann and Lisa; loving dog-mom of Doobie; adored grandmother of six grandchildren; loving daughter of the late David and Gordon Allen. Helen was born in Scotland and moved to the United States in 1957. She became the first personal banker for Mr. Pepe at Western Savings Bank. She was a stewardess for United Airlines and later went on to become a Civil Process Administrator for the Erie County Sheriff's Department. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). A Celebration of Life will be celebrated by the family at a later date. Share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.