Daka - Helen December 23, 2021, beloved wife of the late Donald; survived by her children, Donald (Teresa), Kathleen (Guy) Brown, Thomas (Patricia), Helene (William) Stressing, Nadine Fahey and Lisa (John) Eckert; grandmother of 28 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Teresa's Church, in Akron, NY, on January 8, 2022, at 10 AM.
Our Deepest Condolences to Helen´s Family. We had the pleasure to meet what we call Grandma Helen several years back and what a Blessing!
Tom & Kim Adams
Family
January 5, 2022
I am sorry for your loss, she was one of the good ones, there was never a time that she didn´t make me feel welcomed, and she always made time to talk with me great person! There´s no doubt that our lord is waiting for her with open arms!! Rest In Peace kiddo! Your in my thoughts and prayers
Dennis Saunders
Friend
January 5, 2022
Don, Teri, Jen and Donnie, so sorry to hear about Helen, we'll remember her very fondly. Condolences to all the members of the Daka family.
Gayle and Terry Combs
Family
January 2, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief.
Tammy Haas
January 2, 2022
Very sorry for your loss Don, Teri and family. Sending prayers to you all!
Ron and Carol Vargo
January 2, 2022
We´re very sorry Tom & Patrica for your loss God Speed your Mother