To My Grandma God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put His arm around you and whispered "come to me". With tearful eyes we prayed for you, and watched you pass away. Although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay. A Golden Heart stopped beating, and working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best! RIP "GREATY" (Great Great Gram) Gram would say (in her PA. accent) "YEAH" Love you Dearly Gram, and See Ya Later!

Chris and Steve Snyder Family June 7, 2021