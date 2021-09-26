DUFFY - Helen M.
(nee Traub)
September 24, 2021, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Frank Duffy; loving mother of Richard F. (Mariann) Duffy, Susan P. (late Alan) Duffy-Bisiewicz and Larry A. (Lezlie) Duffy; cherished grandmother of Kathleen (Richard), Kevin (Kristin), Zachary (Bethany), Lauren (David), Lindsay (Aaron), Rachel and Brian; adored great-grandmother of Anthony John, Emily, Jack, Sean, Billy, Bryce and Sam; caring sister of the late Richard (Marilyn) Traub and Edwin (Marge) Traub; daughter of the late Louis and Mae (nee Moran) Traub. Services were held privately. If desired, Memorials may be made in Helen's name to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.