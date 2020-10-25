FREDRICKS - Helen E.
(nee Cocklin)
Of Elma, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Willard L. Fredricks; dearest mother of Gary (Kristen) Fredricks; loving grandmother of Matthew and Sara; sister of Isobel (late Robert) Carle and the late Jack (late Mary) Cocklin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10 AM at First Baptist Church of Elma, 1301 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY. Friends are invited. Helen was a proud member of the Foothills Trail Club and the Ellicottville Ski Club. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Helen. Online condolences made be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.