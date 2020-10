FREDRICKS - Helen E.(nee Cocklin)Of Elma, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Willard L. Fredricks; dearest mother of Gary (Kristen) Fredricks; loving grandmother of Matthew and Sara; sister of Isobel (late Robert) Carle and the late Jack (late Mary) Cocklin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 10 AM at First Baptist Church of Elma, 1301 Bowen Rd., Elma, NY. Friends are invited. Helen was a proud member of the Foothills Trail Club and the Ellicottville Ski Club. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Helen. Online condolences made be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com