RUSIECKI - Helen E.

(nee Levorchick)

October 27, 2020, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of Edward Rusiecki and the late Lee Martin; dearest mother of the late Lee A. Martin Jr.; grandmother of fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Levorchick; sister of Stephen "Butch" and the late Rose (late Donald) Dubert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Friday from 4-7 PM. Prayers Saturday morning at 8:45 AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady Of Victory Basilica at 9:15 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 29, 2020.