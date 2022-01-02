EVERETT - Helen N.
(nee Hexemer)
December 28, 2021, age 93, of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of the late Victor (Tic) Everett; loving mother of Donna (late Ted) Burckart, late Richard and the late Michael Everett; dear grandmother of Scott (Mary) Everett, Vicki (Brian) Burr, Brittany, Brandon Burckart and Nick Everett; cherished great-grandmother of Allison Burr and Naomi Burckart; also survived by many family members in Canada. A Memorial Service will be January 8th, 11 AM, at Clarence Center United Methodist Church, 9750 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center. Please share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.