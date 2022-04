EVERETT - Helen N.(nee Hexemer)December 28, 2021, age 93, of Cheektowaga, NY, formerly of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of the late Victor (Tic) Everett; loving mother of Donna (late Ted) Burckart, late Richard and the late Michael Everett; dear grandmother of Scott (Mary) Everett, Vicki (Brian) Burr, Brittany, Brandon Burckart and Nick Everett; cherished great-grandmother of Allison Burr and Naomi Burckart; also survived by many family members in Canada. A Memorial Service will be January 8th, 11 AM, at Clarence Center United Methodist Church, 9750 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center. Please share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com