LIVSEY - Helen F. (nee Wolfe)
Of Amherst, NY, October 10, 2020. Life partner of Daniel A. Ferguson; dearest mother of Andria (Daniel) Darel, Bernard P., Nicole M., Andrew J. and the late Joseph F. Livsey; grandmother of Mario, Felicia, Nikko, Noah, Jeremy and Jason; great-grandmother of Jeziah; sister of Kenneth (Sharon) Wolfe, Wendy (late Warren) Price and the late John Wolfe; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, Friday, October 16, 2020 at 6 PM. (Face masks required). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ECMC-MICU. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.