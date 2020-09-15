BRONSON - Helen G.

(nee Dumais)

Of North Tonawanda, age 92. Went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Gloria (Alan) Regdos, Linda Leahy, Deborah LaCroix, Rosemarie (David) Narchus, Charlene Bronson, Russell Bronson, Jacqueline DeVore, Troy Bronson, and Keith Bronson; loving grandmother of 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter; dear sister of the late Laurette Rivard, Emilienne, Gerard, Corinne Dubois, Theresa Clement, Henry, Eli, and Norman Dumais; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends received Wednesday 4-8 PM at the SABER FUNERAL HOME, 549 Oliver St., North Tonawanda, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:30 AM. Due to COVID, all NYS and county regulations will be followed, masks required.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.