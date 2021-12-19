HENDRIX - Helen H. "Hank" (nee Hanel)
Of Williamsville; entered into rest December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Philip C. Hendrix. Devoted mother of Philip M. (Heather) Hendrix and Holly M. (Alan) Stahl. Sadly missed by her grand dogs Mindy and Arnie. Loving daughter of the late John and Marie Hanel. Dear sister of the late Howard (late Maria) Hanel and the late Norman (late Jeanne) Hanel. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main Street near Harlem Rd. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville at 9:30 a.m. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.