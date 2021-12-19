Menu
Helen H. "Hank" HENDRIX
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St
Snyder, NY
HENDRIX - Helen H. "Hank" (nee Hanel)
Of Williamsville; entered into rest December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. Philip C. Hendrix. Devoted mother of Philip M. (Heather) Hendrix and Holly M. (Alan) Stahl. Sadly missed by her grand dogs Mindy and Arnie. Loving daughter of the late John and Marie Hanel. Dear sister of the late Howard (late Maria) Hanel and the late Norman (late Jeanne) Hanel. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main Street near Harlem Rd. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville at 9:30 a.m. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul Church
5480 Main St., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
dear philip & holly....i worked with your mom at AM&A's department store in the late 1970's/early 1980's - she was always helpful....had a wicked sense of humor...just a wonderful person....and she talked so lovingly about the both of you....
diane stachowiak thomas
Work
December 20, 2021
