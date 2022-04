HOFFMAN - Helen V.Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest March 24, 2022. Devoted mother of Kelly (Andrew) Kaufman; cherished grandmother of Connor Kaufman; loving daughter of the late William and Jeanne Hoffman; dear sister of Marian (late Brian) Rafferty, William C. Hoffman, Elaine (Donald) Hoffman-Duda, and the late Robert P. Hoffman; also survived by niece Lori Murphy, nephew Daniel Rafferty, nephew Kyle (Erin) Duda, and two stepdaughters, Deborah Bushardt, and Barbara (Tom) Messer. Helen was a proud and caring nurse for the VNA of WYN for many years. The family held a private burial and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com