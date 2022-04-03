HOFFMAN - Helen V.
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest March 24, 2022. Devoted mother of Kelly (Andrew) Kaufman; cherished grandmother of Connor Kaufman; loving daughter of the late William and Jeanne Hoffman; dear sister of Marian (late Brian) Rafferty, William C. Hoffman, Elaine (Donald) Hoffman-Duda, and the late Robert P. Hoffman; also survived by niece Lori Murphy, nephew Daniel Rafferty, nephew Kyle (Erin) Duda, and two stepdaughters, Deborah Bushardt, and Barbara (Tom) Messer. Helen was a proud and caring nurse for the VNA of WYN for many years. The family held a private burial and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.