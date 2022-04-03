Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen V. HOFFMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
HOFFMAN - Helen V.
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest March 24, 2022. Devoted mother of Kelly (Andrew) Kaufman; cherished grandmother of Connor Kaufman; loving daughter of the late William and Jeanne Hoffman; dear sister of Marian (late Brian) Rafferty, William C. Hoffman, Elaine (Donald) Hoffman-Duda, and the late Robert P. Hoffman; also survived by niece Lori Murphy, nephew Daniel Rafferty, nephew Kyle (Erin) Duda, and two stepdaughters, Deborah Bushardt, and Barbara (Tom) Messer. Helen was a proud and caring nurse for the VNA of WYN for many years. The family held a private burial and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. If desired, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.