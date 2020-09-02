KOCH - Helen J.
(nee Gryczkowski)
Age 93, of Bliss, NY passed away on August 29, 2020. Wife of the late Arthur Koch; mother and best friend of Judith (David) Cordier, Arthur "Butch" (Brenda) Koch, Robert "Bob" (Judy) Koch, Linda (Dave) May, Willie (Paul) Owens and the late James Koch; sister of the late Lorraine (Richard) Kusowski and Esther (Alfred) Wawrzyniak; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews; preceded in death by a grandson and great-granddaughter. Friends may call on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church in Bliss. Memorials may be made to the Bliss Rescue Squad, 6655 Rt. 362, Bliss, NY 14024. Condolences may be offered at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.