MARIEN - Helen J.
(nee Middleton)
September 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late August L.; dear mother of John (Joy), Susan Marien, Debra (David) Drehmer, Cynthia (Robert) Gietl, Laurie Marien and Patty Michalski; loving grandmother of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of the late William (late Adele) Middleton; also survived by beloved nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, Saturday October 17th at 12 noon. No prior visitation. Helen was a proud secretary for over 50 years at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Jude Center retiring at age 90. She truly enjoyed spending time at Honey Harbour Ontario and was an extreme Buffalo Bills supporter. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com