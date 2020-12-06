KRIEB - Helen Jean
Helen Jean Krieb, 97, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Helen was born on June 30, 1923, in Marilla, New York to Walter H. Offhaus and Louetta Mann Offhaus. She lived in Erie County, New York for most of her life before moving to Virginia Beach in 1989. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John F. Mann and Louise Getzin Mann; and her three siblings, Carol M. Chudy, Robert W. Offhaus, and Nancy L. Martin; and her loving husband of 44 years, John N. Krieb. She worked at Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, NY for over 20 years as a group leader on second shift where she made many lifelong friends. Helen was a diehard Braves baseball fan for her entire life and loved watching her grandchildren play soccer and baseball. She took special joy from the many achievements of her descendants. Helen was survived by her three children, John R. (Joan) Krieb of Murray, KY, Barbara Zasowski of Chesapeake City, MD, and Patricia (Thomas) Patterson of Virginia Beach; she also is survived by seven grandchildren, Lisa (Armand) Liberti, Jackie (Bret) Welch, Scott Krieb, Lori (Scott) Cummings, Susan Krieb, Thomas (Jessica) Patterson, and Andrew Patterson. Helen also was survived by nine great-grandchildren, Mason and Nicholas Welch, Nicholas and Joseph Liberti, Gavin Cummings, Dylan, Claudia, and Katelynn Patterson, and Logan Istre. Visitation was Friday, November 27th, followed by a Funeral Mass on Saturday, Nov. 28th at Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach. Burial took place at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster, New York. A Celebration of Life is planned for later in 2021. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, acknowledgments and expressions of sympathy and love should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.