KUBICKI - Helen (nee Dorn)

June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Kowalski, and the late Leonard Kubicki; dear mother of Jerry (Colleen) Kowalski, and Gail (Robert) Trowbridge, of Denver, CO; loving grandmother of Christopher (LeeAnn) Kowalski, Craig Kowalski, and Brandon (Jessica) Trowbridge; great-grandmother of Megan, Victoria, Benjamin, Jack, and Nash; predeceased by a brother. Mass of Resurrection in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, Tuesday at 10 AM. Family present at the cathedral from 9:15 AM. Visitation at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday 3-7 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.