Helen KUBICKI
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KUBICKI - Helen (nee Dorn)
June 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Conrad Kowalski, and the late Leonard Kubicki; dear mother of Jerry (Colleen) Kowalski, and Gail (Robert) Trowbridge, of Denver, CO; loving grandmother of Christopher (LeeAnn) Kowalski, Craig Kowalski, and Brandon (Jessica) Trowbridge; great-grandmother of Megan, Victoria, Benjamin, Jack, and Nash; predeceased by a brother. Mass of Resurrection in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, Tuesday at 10 AM. Family present at the cathedral from 9:15 AM. Visitation at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday 3-7 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jun
15
Visitation
9:15a.m.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral
NY
Jun
15
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral
6298 Broadway, Lancaster, NY
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
My deepest condolences. I loved your Mom. She was a great friend to my mom, Dorothy. So sorry for your loss! Xoxo
Marlene (Synak) Stallone
Friend
June 20, 2021
Condolences to all family members. She was one of my favorite aunts. Great personality and a caring person. Prayers for her. RIP.
Sheilla Coleman
Family
June 13, 2021
With sympathy to you and your family at this time of your loss.
Roger & Carol Kullins
Family
June 13, 2021
Helen was my dear sweet neighbor who lived across the street on Clearvale Dr. Condolences to the entire family.. I will always remember her sweet caring smile.
Dianne Radeff
Friend
June 13, 2021
