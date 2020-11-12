Kwapis - Helen (nee Pawlak)
Passed away peacefully at Our Lady of Peace Nursing Home on November 9, 2020. Helen was born in Buffalo, New York on March 17, 1926, to Bernice Laka and Casper Pawlak. She moved to the city of Niagara Falls as a child and attended local schools including St. Stanislaus Kostka Elementary, Gaskill Junior High, and Niagara Falls High School. Helen worked at Slipko Brothers grocery store for 12 years. She married her beloved husband Matthew Kwapisz on January 27, 1951. Helen attended cosmetology school after her children reached school age and she worked as a self-employed hairdresser for many years. When she was 50 years old, Helen decided on a career change and attended Trott Vocational School and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for 12 years until retiring to take care of her disabled husband. Helen was a loving wife and mother and was known as a wise, sympathetic listener to all. She was known for her great sense of humor. Helen had a strong work ethic and excelled at everything she set her mind to. She routinely made thousands of Christmas cookies every year to give to family and friends. She was famous for her fabulous cheesecakes and gourmet cooking, which included many authentic Polish specialties. Helen crocheted dozens of beautiful afghans over the years. She was an enthusiastic Girl Scout leader for several years when her daughter was in Scouts. Helen was known as an indefatigable and empathetic nurse when she worked at NFMMC. In her later years, Helen enjoyed going to casinos where she had great luck at the slots! Helen was predeceased by her husband Matthew on April 17, 2006. She provided Matthew with tender loving nursing care for many years before he passed. Helen is survived by her children Bruce (Sheila) Kwapis of Grand Island, NY, and Sonia Kwapis of Manlius, NY, along with many nieces and nephews; she was predeceased by her half-brothers Henry, Stanley, Frank, and Brownie Laka, and half-brothers Matthew, Frank, and Jerry Pawlak. No prior visitation. Private funeral services will take place at the convenience of the family. Burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lewiston, NY. Arrangements entrusted to ZAJAC FUNERAL HOME INC. Condolences at www.zajacfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.