LAMM - Helen (nee Tatakis)
Age 95, November 20, 2020. Wife of the late Daniel; dear mother of Carolyn (Peter Halle) Lamm, Mary Lamm, Nancy (Richard Nella) Lamm and Sharon (James) Lamm-Hartman; grandmother of Alex and Daniel Halle, Alison (Seth) Bane and Joshua Hartman; great-grandmother of Tobias. No prior visitation. Due to COVID, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Mary's Church in Swormville with a Celebration of Helen's Life to be scheduled at a later date. Helen loved life, family, friends and laughter. She was a dedicated homemaker and community volunteer, she spent significant time devoted to her work with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Swormville Fire Hall, St. Mary's Church and Picnic, her many friends and card clubs. Helen had incredible strength and perseverance. Condolences online may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.