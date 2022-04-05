LOVERIC - Helen V.
(nee Mazuchowski)
April 3, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Loveric, Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas J., Jr. (late Sandra), Paul T. (Melissa) and Susan M. Woods. Loving grandmother of Joseph (Katherine), Tiffany, Shannon, Thomas, Michael (Amanda), Nicole (Jason) Boon, Thomas III, Austin, Thomas and Rebecca and great-grandmother of Addie and Kaiden. Dear sister of Dorothy Cimra and Walter (Delores) Mazuchowski and predeceased by brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Thursday from 3-6 PM . All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), Friday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory to Town of Tonawanda Senior Center. Helen received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 5, 2022.