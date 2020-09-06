LOWER - Helen (nee Narkiewicz)

August 30, 2020, succumbed at the age of 75, in Norridge, Illinois. Born on July 26, 1945, in Niagara Falls, NY. Helen was the third of five siblings born to her late parents, Jeanette (Fiutko) and Walter Narkiewicz. She grew up at the corner of Michigan Avenue and 13th Street, the site of their family residence and business, the Clover Club Tavern. Helen attended local schools, Sacred Heart Elementary School and Madonna High School, continuing her education, she received her Bachelor and Master's Degrees, in Nursing and PHD, in Interpersonal Communication at the State University of NY, at Buffalo. Her life's work spanned positions as Director of Nursing, at D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY, Director of Graduate Nursing at Rush University Chicago, IL and Undergraduate Director of Nursing at Northwestern, Chicago, IL. Helen is survived by her sister, Lydia Narkiewicz of CA; nephews David Sypeck of FL. and Andrew Walters of AZ; siblings predeceasing her were Karen Sypeck, Walter (Wally) Narkiewicz and Philip (Narkiewicz) Walters. Funeral arrangements are pending.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.