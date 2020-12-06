CORBELLI - Helen M.
(nee Collins)
Of Williamsville, NY passed suddenly on November 20, 2020, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Carmin Corbelli; loving mother of Linda (Scott L. Smith) Corbelli and Michael F. Corbelli; cherished grandmother of Wyatt C. Smith; dear sister of Elizabeth (late Robert) L'Italien and the late Patricia (late Bill) Fleming; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Buffalo on March 5, 1927, she was the daughter of Elsie (French) and George A. Collins. The family accompanied Col. Collins on training assignments during WWII, and Helen graduated in 1945 from Central High in Muskogee, OK. She completed business school in Buffalo, and while working at Master Metal met Carmin Corbelli at American Legion Troop I. They married on October 21, 1950, a union that lasted 56 years until his passing in 2006. After raising her son and daughter she worked for the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, retiring in 1983 from the North Park Branch Library. A Lifetime member of the Niagara Mohawk/National Grid Retiree Club, Helen also belonged to the American Legion Troop I Post Ladies Auxiliary and St. Amelia's and Town of Tonawanda retiree clubs. At a later date a memorial mass will be announced at St. Amelia's Catholic Church, where she was a faithful parishioner for over 40 years. Although macular degeneration compromised her vision, Helen remained an indomitable woman throughout her long life. Visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive Tonawanda, NY 14150 at 10-11 a.m., with service at 11 a.m. followed by a private burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to: NYS Talking Book and Braille Library (note donation for TBBL) Talking Book and Braille Library, NYS Library, 222 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY 12230-0001, or St. Amelia Outreach Ministry https://www.stamelia.com/donate-now/choose
online giving link, then Outreach Ministry. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Helen's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com
or by mail to Amigone at the address above.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.