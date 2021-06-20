Menu
Helen J. MAJERICH
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
MAJERICH - Helen J. (nee Ford)
June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Majerich; loving mother of Cynthia (Mark) Mertz, Tina (Paul) Glover and the late Sandra Hinman; mother-in-law of Robert Hinman; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear sister of Donald (Marlene) Ford, Robert (Janet) Ford, Timothy (Karen) Ford and the late Frank "Bud" (Alice) Ford and Janet (Sherman) Jenkins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 1-4PM where funeral services will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's memory to Springbrook Bible Chapel, 390 Center Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
1:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Jun
21
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
