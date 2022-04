MAJERICH - Helen J. (nee Ford)June 16, 2021. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Majerich; loving mother of Cynthia (Mark) Mertz, Tina (Paul) Glover and the late Sandra Hinman; mother-in-law of Robert Hinman; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear sister of Donald (Marlene) Ford, Robert (Janet) Ford, Timothy (Karen) Ford and the late Frank "Bud" (Alice) Ford and Janet (Sherman) Jenkins; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 1-4PM where funeral services will follow at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's memory to Springbrook Bible Chapel, 390 Center Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com