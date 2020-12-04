MALKE - Helen
Born Helen Jurka, was born in Buffalo, New York January 27, 1926 to John and Caroline Jurka of Poland. Helen married Frank Malke, Jr. and had one daughter, Cynthia Ehlers. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and so much more to those who knew her. She was also a dedicated Buffalo Bills fan. Helen is survived by Cynthia Ehlers, her daughter, Gary Ehlers, her son-in-law, Debra Lemann (JP Lemann) and Lori Ehlers, her granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by John and Caroline Jurka, her parents, Sophie and Joseph Guzenski, sister and brother-in-law, Ed and Mary Jurka, brother and sister-in-law and Mary and Ed Sliferski, sister and brother-in-law. Helen will be interred at a later date at St. Matthew's Cemetery in West Seneca, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Helen's name to a Dementia or Alzheimer's charity, or to Vitas Hospice. Also thanks to Arbor Cove for their extraordinary care provided by caregivers to Helen during her illness. O'CONNOR MORTUARY (949) 581-4300. www.oconnormortuary.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.