Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Jean MAXWELL
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
MAXWELL - Helen Jean
Passed away on June 2, 2021, lifelong friend and companion of Jim Hearn; wife of the late Eddie Edmonds; dear mother of Sandra (Billy) Wilson, Stephen Edmonds, Gary (Zeny) Edmonds and Christopher Miller; loving grandmother of Kristi (Jay) Williams, Ian and Carter Edmonds, Garrett and Gaven Edmonds; sister of Jerry (Margaret) Maxwell. Friends and family may visit on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Helen was a longtime musician and singer in the W.N.Y. area, online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Jun
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.