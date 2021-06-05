MAXWELL - Helen Jean
Passed away on June 2, 2021, lifelong friend and companion of Jim Hearn; wife of the late Eddie Edmonds; dear mother of Sandra (Billy) Wilson, Stephen Edmonds, Gary (Zeny) Edmonds and Christopher Miller; loving grandmother of Kristi (Jay) Williams, Ian and Carter Edmonds, Garrett and Gaven Edmonds; sister of Jerry (Margaret) Maxwell. Friends and family may visit on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel) 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 AM. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Helen was a longtime musician and singer in the W.N.Y. area, online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 5, 2021.