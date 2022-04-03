Menu
Helen L. NORTON
FUNERAL HOME
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
NORTON - Helen L.
(nee Naramore)
Of Lancaster, NY, age 77. April 1, 2022; beloved wife of late Charles; loving father of Mark (Lisa) and Kim (Alex) Ong; dearest grandmother of Madeline and Douglas Norton, and Tyler and Nicholas Ong. Cherished sister of Ray (Polly), and the late Richard (Norma), and David Naramore; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Helen retired from her Head Nurse position at the VAMC Buffalo after 20+ yrs of service. She earned her BS in Nursing from University of Buffalo while working and raising her family. Helen enjoyed being with family and friends, bowling, and water-skiing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Helen's name to the American Cancer Society. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
