Mt. PLEASANT - Helen
Age 70, of Porter, wife of Howard Mt. Pleasant died Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie, PA. Helen was born February 19, 1951 in Niagara Falls, NY. She is the daughter of the late Oliver and the late Margaret (Curtis) Rudy Sr. Helen attended Lew-Port High School. She married Howard Mt. Pleasant on September 26, 1970. Helen was employed by Harrison Radiator Division of GM as an Assembly Line Worker for 20 plus years. She is survived by her husband, Howard Mt. Pleasant; her children, Pamela Wynes (John Haley) of Wilson, NY, and Howard "Bud" Mt. Pleasant (Julie Tagg) of Lewiston, NY; her siblings, Rose (Robert) Thaler of Youngstown and Albert (Sue) Ball of Niagara Falls, NY; her grandchildren, Jeffery, Justin, and Joshua; brother in-law Guy Beaton and sister in-law Nancy Rudy also several nieces and nephews. Helen is predeceased by her siblings, Margaret (Late David) Reimer, Anna Beaton and Oliver Rudy Jr. The family would like to thank the nurses at Mt. St. Mary's, St. Joseph's, and Select Specialty Hospitals and to Chris Cole and Katie Q/R for being there when we could not. A Celebrations of Life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may attend visitation hours on Monday, March 29 from 4-7 PM at the Hardison Funeral Homes Inc., 3648 Ransomville Road, Ransomville, NY. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co., PO Box 387, Youngstown, NY 14174 or Ransomville Vol. Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, PO Box 239, Ransomville, NY 14131, or Lewiston Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Ambulance Fund, 145 N. 6th St. P.O. Box 748, Lewiston, NY 14092. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2021.