Of Ellicotville, entered into rest on November 10, 2020, beloved wife of the late Donald Crowley; devoted mother of Mary (late Sebastian) Foti, Anne (Brian) Duffy, Michael (Annie Morgan), Sean (Kathleen) and the late John Francis Crowley; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Michael and Charlotte Radford; preceded in death by four siblings; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Mrs. Crowley retired as a physical education teacher from the Buffalo School District. She was an active parishioner of St. John's Church in West Valley. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
