ROBB - Helen (nee Magner)Passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Graham J. "Emil" Robb; dear mother of Joseph Robb, Mary (Bob) Salamone and Donna Robb; loving grandmother of Michael Robb, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Peter Salamone; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 10th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.com