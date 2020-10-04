Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen ROBB
ROBB - Helen (nee Magner)Passed away on April 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Graham J. "Emil" Robb; dear mother of Joseph Robb, Mary (Bob) Salamone and Donna Robb; loving grandmother of Michael Robb, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Peter Salamone; predeceased by six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 10th, at 9:30 AM, at St. Martin of Tours Church. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME. Online register book found at www.CANNANFH.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.