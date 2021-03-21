ROHLOFF - Helen (nee Krupski)

March 20, 2021, of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Chester E. Rohloff; loving mother of Mark (Joannie Vega) Rohloff, Karen (Donald) Barnes; dearest grandmother and great-grandmother; loving sister of Richard Krupski and Christine (Thomas) Rybczynski, and predeceased by the late Theodore (Stephanie) Krupski, Frances (Bernard) Evans, Dorothy Stolle, Gertrude (Gene) Breckon, Donald (Arlene) Krupski, Robert (Audrey) Krupski, Linda (Thomas) Farruggio; sister-in-law of the late Alice (John) Freitag, and Emily (Arthur) Jarmusz; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday 5-9 PM. Mass of the Resurrection will be held in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, Tuesday at 10 AM. Family present at the Cathedral from 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Please be mindful that COVID-19 restrictions apply.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.