Helen M. ROMAIN
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
ROMAIN - Helen M. (nee Doyle)
Passed away on February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lorney Romain; Dear mother of Joseph (Cynthia) Romain, Dr. Nancy (Randy Pekarik) Romain, E.D.D. and Jean (William) Wilson; loving grandmother of Dr. Julie Romain, Dr. Daniel Wilson and Michael Wilson. Friends may call Monday from 6-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Daughters of Erin, Court 5, 245 Abbott Road Buffalo, NY 14220. Mrs. Romain was a member of the Daughters of Erin Court 5 and worked as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Paul Barry Cotter in South Buffalo for many years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy....my sincere condolences on the loss of Mom and Dad..our thoughts are with you
Frank Conway
February 28, 2021
Chip, Nancy, & Jean, your mom was a wonderful lady. She was always good to the kids of Strathmore that visited the Romain household. My condolences for your loss and so soon after your dad. Your folks were very special.
Walt (Wally) Christ
February 28, 2021
