ROMAIN - Helen M. (nee Doyle)
Passed away on February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Lorney Romain; Dear mother of Joseph (Cynthia) Romain, Dr. Nancy (Randy Pekarik) Romain, E.D.D. and Jean (William) Wilson; loving grandmother of Dr. Julie Romain, Dr. Daniel Wilson and Michael Wilson. Friends may call Monday from 6-8PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be to the Daughters of Erin, Court 5, 245 Abbott Road Buffalo, NY 14220. Mrs. Romain was a member of the Daughters of Erin Court 5 and worked as a Registered Nurse for Dr. Paul Barry Cotter in South Buffalo for many years. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.