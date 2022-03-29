Menu
Helen M. SCHAFFER
Wood Funeral Home
Schaffer - Helen M.
(nee Speaker)
Of West Seneca, NY. Reunited with her late husband Jerry Schaffer on March 27, 2022. Dearest mother of Jerry (Lyz) and favorite son Don "DJ" (Moira) Schaffer. Cherished Grandma of Donald Jr. (Alayna), Ashley, Austin, Miranda, Max, Jake, Jack, Lillie, AJ, Ally, Luke, Cole and James. Sister of Richard (Kathy) and Donald (Diane) Speaker and Linda (Sam) Beu and was predeceased by James Speaker, Alice (late Chuck) Shrope, Clyde and Lester Speaker Jr. There will be no prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ebenezer UCC, 630 Main St., West Seneca, NY 14224 on Thursday at 11 AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memories may be shared at your favorite Casino with a pull of the slot machines. Condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
