Helen G. SCHILLING
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
SCHILLING - Helen G.
(nee Kramer)
Of Alden, NY, April 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Skip" Schilling; dear mother of Linda (Gary) Payne, Harold III (Judith), Charles (Mina Zimmerman), Sandra (Gary) Heusinger, Jeffrey (Laura), John (Karen), Mark (Wendy) and the late Cindy Schilling; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday from 1-3 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden-Marilla Food Pantry or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Apr
22
Prayer Service
3:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
My condolences to my sister-in-law, Sandy Heusinger, and all of her family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. R.I.P. Mrs. Schilling.
Dawn Westfall
Family
April 19, 2022
