SCHILLING - Helen G.
(nee Kramer)
Of Alden, NY, April 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Harold "Skip" Schilling; dear mother of Linda (Gary) Payne, Harold III (Judith), Charles (Mina Zimmerman), Sandra (Gary) Heusinger, Jeffrey (Laura), John (Karen), Mark (Wendy) and the late Cindy Schilling; also survived by 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday from 1-3 PM, followed by a Prayer Service at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alden-Marilla Food Pantry or Hospice Buffalo Inc. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.