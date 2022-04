John, Karen, Nancy, Herb, Joe, Nancy, Andy, Liz and Family, So very sorry to have seen your mom's obituary. She, as well, as all of you, are in peace. She is now with your beloved dad. I have such fond memories of her, your dad, and all of you, especially in Myrtle Beach! She was a great cook and baker! Still remember that Easter Lamb Cake making it from Buffalo to NC, ALL INTACT!! She also had a great smile and sense of humor! May your memories bring you comfort. Sincerest Sympathy, Debbie D'Orazio

Debbie A D'Orazio Friend January 7, 2022