STOLLSTEIMER - Helen F. (nee Sullivan)
Passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021. Beloved wife of Robert M. Stollsteimer; dearest mother of Patricia (Duane) Puckett, Mary (Charles) Staebell, Paul Stollsteimer; stepmother of Robert A. and Donald Stollsteimer; loving grandmother to Joel and Kathryn "Katie" Puckett, Jillian and Carly Staebell; survived by siblings Mary, Dolores and George Sullivan; predeceased by Dennis and James Sullivan, Irene Sullivan-Estrada, and Laura Kubik. The family wishes to send heartfelt thanks to the caring and compassionate staff of Harris Hill Nursing Facility, where Helen was a resident for her last five years. Helen donated her body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in memory of Helen to McGuire Group's Journeys Program, Attn: Barb Johnson at Harris Hill Nursing Facility, 2699 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221, or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.