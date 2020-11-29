Menu
Helen T. BROWN
BROWN - Helen T.
(nee Capodagli)
November 23, 2020. Loving wife of the late John. Dearest mother of Katherine and Kathleen (Robert) Niefer; step-mother of Karen (Richard), Kenneth (Karen) and Keith (Marybeth); daughter of the late Gina and August Capodagli; sister of the late Ivo, Olivia (Bud), Armand (Margaret), Guido (Carrie), Eugene (Helen) and Mary Jane (Robert). Private services were held. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
