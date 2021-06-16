Stacy and I send sincere condolences to Helen's family. Helen must have been in her 20s when she painted 2 portraits of our dad, Father John. One hangs in the hallway of the Annunciation Church offices in Buffalo. The other in our mom Presbytera Mary's apartment in New York ever since dad died in 1966. Now, thanks to Helen's artistry, the Pallas family heirloom hangs in Florida, keeping Father John's memory alive.

Tom Pallas Other July 14, 2021