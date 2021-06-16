Menu
Helen VLAHOPOULOS
VLAHOPOULOS - Helen
Of Villa Hills, KY, formerly of Buffalo, NY; passed on June 11, 2021 at the age of 95. Family and friends are invited Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM to attend a Committal Service held at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 (please assemble at the main office). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Cincinnati or the Annunciation Greek Church in Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Helen's tribute page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
Cincinnati, OH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stacy and I send sincere condolences to Helen's family. Helen must have been in her 20s when she painted 2 portraits of our dad, Father John. One hangs in the hallway of the Annunciation Church offices in Buffalo. The other in our mom Presbytera Mary's apartment in New York ever since dad died in 1966. Now, thanks to Helen's artistry, the Pallas family heirloom hangs in Florida, keeping Father John's memory alive.
Tom Pallas
July 14, 2021
