VLAHOPOULOS - Helen
Of Villa Hills, KY, formerly of Buffalo, NY; passed on June 11, 2021 at the age of 95. Family and friends are invited Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 1:30 PM to attend a Committal Service held at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY 14217 (please assemble at the main office). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Cincinnati or the Annunciation Greek Church in Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.