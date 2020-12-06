WELKA - Helen
(nee Panasewycz)
December 2, 2020, age 67 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of John Welka; dearest mother of Kristen Rick and Julie (Robert) Mungo; dear grandmother of Tyler, Laura, Bella, Anthony and Sofie; daughter of the late Klym and Genowefa (nee Dyjan) Panasewycz; sister of Teresa (late Michael) Endres and the late Henry Siwek; dear friend of Susan Pedley; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 9th, at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery. Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Erie County. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.