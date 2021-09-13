Menu
Helene E. BROWNSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
BROWNSON - Helene E. (nee Gnendinger)
Of Elma, entered into rest September 10, 2021. Beloved wife of 54 years to Donald P. Brownson; devoted mother of Laura (Steven) Stabell, Donald E. Brownson and Maxine (Christopher) Furlong; cherished grandmother of Krystal Kast, Kyle Carnahan, Sophia Furlong, Christopher Furlong Jr. and the late Kevin Carnahan; adored great-grandmother of Derek, Nathan and Dylan Kast; loving daughter of Helene E. (nee Stuber) and the late Josef Gnendinger; dear sister of Erika Gnendinger, Carl (Susan) McQuillen, Marianne Roncone, David Smith, Alison Rabbitt and the late Rudolph Gnendinger; life long best friend of 60 plus years to Donna Kogut; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM and Wednesday from 3-6:30 PM, where memories and stories will be shared at 6:30 PM. Interment Lakeside Cemetery will privately be held by the family. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
15
Service
6:30p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
My deepest condolences to Helen´s family. Even though we lost touch, I thought of you and our childhood and years at LHS. You were a special person. +May your memory be eternal.
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
School
September 15, 2021
Dearest Don & family, I was devasted and heartbroken to hear of Helene´s passing. I am so very sorry for your loss. My deepest sympathies and prayers are with you all during this incredible, difficult time. Helene was a selfless, kind hearted, fun-loving, caring, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and very special friend to me. I was blessed to have met her when I started at BGH as a surgical technologist in the open-heart surgery. Not only was she one of my RNFA mentors during my RN first assistant training in cardiothoracic surgery, but we also shared the mutual love of travel! We shared exciting trips to St. Thomas, Chicago, and Hong Kong, where we celebrated the Chinese New Year and visited a city in southern China. Each trip was filled with lots of laughter, great conversations, wonderful memories, and treasured experiences that I will forever cherish. We continued to correspond over the years after my move to Texas...how I loved hearing her sweet, sweet voice! She had the best stories, we could talk for hours! How she loved her family, how she loved her friends! Thank-you, my precious, beautiful, wonderful Helene, for giving so much of yourself to others, for your love, and everlasting friendship. I will miss you always! May you rest peacefully with the angels and our heavenly Father. Diana Medina-Cattarin & Family (Flower Mound, TX)
Diana Medina-Cattarin
Friend
September 15, 2021
Diana Medina-Cattarin
September 14, 2021
To Don and family, I am so very sorry to hear of Helen´s passing. May you find comfort in knowing she was loved. I will always remember her for the kind, loving person she was. May she Rest In Peace.
Pam Sparks
September 14, 2021
Maxine, I am so sorry for the loss of your mother. She was an amazing mom, a very caring and loving person to all those she met. Her laugh was infectious and wonderful. I will never forget it, or her. I hope that each and every member of your family has someone to comfort them during this time of loss. I am, and always will be here for you for anything you need, if even just a shoulder to cry on. And please know, we never truly die. We just change form. Your mom will ALWAYS be with you!! I love you. Always, Melanie Joy Vertalino
Melanie Joy Vertalino
September 13, 2021
WE LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH ... YOU RAISED ALL OF US FROM DAY 1 TO BE RESPECTFUL OF OTHERS , LOVE AND GIVE WHEN POSSIBLE. WE ARE ALL A SEPARATE PART OF YOU , THE SMARTEST ONE IN OUR FAMILY AND WE ALL KNEW IT. YOU TOOK CARE OF ALL OF US , EVEN AS ADULTS. EVERYTHING WAS ON YOUR SHOULDERS. THE BIRTHDAYS , CHRISTMAS , WEDDINGS ... EVERYTHING. HOW DID YOU DO IT. EVERYONE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE FAMILY LOOKED UP TO YOU FOR GUIDANCE. YOU ALWAYS MADE THE RIGHT DECISION ..... ABOUT EVERYTHING. YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY HAS DONE WELL IN LIFE BECAUSE OF YOU. YOU NEVER GAVE BAD ADVICE. EVER. NONE OF US WILL EVER GET OVER THIS. HOW COULD THIS DAY EVER COME SO SOON. YOU ARE THE SHINING STAR OF OUR WHOLE FAMILY. AND EVERYONE IN YOUR ORBIT (MOSTLY ME) OWE YOU A LIFE OF GRATITUDE. EVERYONE TRIES TO BE A GREAT PERSON. BUT THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU ARE. I CAN'T BELIEVE YOUR NEVER GOING TO YELL AT ME AGAIN. AND I CAN'T BELIEVE I AM NEVER GOING TO HAVE ONE OF YOUR AMAZING DINNERS. THE BOND OF OUR WHOLE FAMILY. AND THE CREATOR OF MY LIFE. I WILL NOW PRAY AND TALK TO YOU EVERYDAY. KNOWING YOU ARE BY MY SIDE. WE COULD NEVER SAY OR SHOW YOU HOW MUCH WE OWE OR LOVE YOU. THERE JUST AREN'T ENOUGH WORDS. YOU ARE A GREAT , GREAT , GREAT MOTHER. AND YOU WILL ALWAYS LIVE IN ME.
YOUR FAMILY
Family
September 13, 2021
Melanie Joy Vertalino
September 13, 2021
Eric and Karen Hilbert
September 13, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina Gambino
School
September 13, 2021
A Norman Lewin MD
September 13, 2021
Dear Don and family, my wife Eunice and I were saddened to hear of Helene´s passing. As you know, for years she was a critically important member of our open heart team at Buffalo General Hospital and contributed to restoring the health of many patients along the way. We sincerely hope that the soothing balm of time will alleviate your grief, and may her memory be a blessing to all who loved her and whom she loved in turn. Norm and Eunice Lewin.
A Norman Lewin MD
September 13, 2021
Dear Don and family, we were so sorry to hear that Helene passed away. On behalf of my wife Eunice and myself, please accept our deepest condolences. As you know, Helene was a critically important member of our Open Heart team for many years at Buffalo General Hospital, and contributed to restoring the health of many patients along the way. May her memory be a blessing to all who loved her and all whom she loved.
A Norman Lewin MD
Work
September 13, 2021
Don and all your family. Soooo sorry for your loss , she was an awesome friend,always laughing and always made me feel comfortable at all you family events . She is definitely gonna be missed ! I pray for all of her family, god bless
Pete Roncone,
Family
September 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results