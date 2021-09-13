WE LOVE YOU SO VERY MUCH ... YOU RAISED ALL OF US FROM DAY 1 TO BE RESPECTFUL OF OTHERS , LOVE AND GIVE WHEN POSSIBLE. WE ARE ALL A SEPARATE PART OF YOU , THE SMARTEST ONE IN OUR FAMILY AND WE ALL KNEW IT. YOU TOOK CARE OF ALL OF US , EVEN AS ADULTS. EVERYTHING WAS ON YOUR SHOULDERS. THE BIRTHDAYS , CHRISTMAS , WEDDINGS ... EVERYTHING. HOW DID YOU DO IT. EVERYONE ON BOTH SIDES OF THE FAMILY LOOKED UP TO YOU FOR GUIDANCE. YOU ALWAYS MADE THE RIGHT DECISION ..... ABOUT EVERYTHING. YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY HAS DONE WELL IN LIFE BECAUSE OF YOU. YOU NEVER GAVE BAD ADVICE. EVER. NONE OF US WILL EVER GET OVER THIS. HOW COULD THIS DAY EVER COME SO SOON. YOU ARE THE SHINING STAR OF OUR WHOLE FAMILY. AND EVERYONE IN YOUR ORBIT (MOSTLY ME) OWE YOU A LIFE OF GRATITUDE. EVERYONE TRIES TO BE A GREAT PERSON. BUT THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT YOU ARE. I CAN'T BELIEVE YOUR NEVER GOING TO YELL AT ME AGAIN. AND I CAN'T BELIEVE I AM NEVER GOING TO HAVE ONE OF YOUR AMAZING DINNERS. THE BOND OF OUR WHOLE FAMILY. AND THE CREATOR OF MY LIFE. I WILL NOW PRAY AND TALK TO YOU EVERYDAY. KNOWING YOU ARE BY MY SIDE. WE COULD NEVER SAY OR SHOW YOU HOW MUCH WE OWE OR LOVE YOU. THERE JUST AREN'T ENOUGH WORDS. YOU ARE A GREAT , GREAT , GREAT MOTHER. AND YOU WILL ALWAYS LIVE IN ME.

YOUR FAMILY Family September 13, 2021