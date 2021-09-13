BROWNSON - Helene E. (nee Gnendinger)
Of Elma, entered into rest September 10, 2021. Beloved wife of 54 years to Donald P. Brownson; devoted mother of Laura (Steven) Stabell, Donald E. Brownson and Maxine (Christopher) Furlong; cherished grandmother of Krystal Kast, Kyle Carnahan, Sophia Furlong, Christopher Furlong Jr. and the late Kevin Carnahan; adored great-grandmother of Derek, Nathan and Dylan Kast; loving daughter of Helene E. (nee Stuber) and the late Josef Gnendinger; dear sister of Erika Gnendinger, Carl (Susan) McQuillen, Marianne Roncone, David Smith, Alison Rabbitt and the late Rudolph Gnendinger; life long best friend of 60 plus years to Donna Kogut; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-7 PM and Wednesday from 3-6:30 PM, where memories and stories will be shared at 6:30 PM. Interment Lakeside Cemetery will privately be held by the family. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2021.