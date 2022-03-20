CAPOZZI - Helene (nee Efthemis)
Of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest on March 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Mike Capozzi; adored mother of Mariana, Michael (Darlene) Capozzi, and the late Anthony J. Capozzi; also survived by loving siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at St. Mary's Center, 241 Lafayette St., Buffalo, NY, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.