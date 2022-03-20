Menu
Helene CAPOZZI
CAPOZZI - Helene (nee Efthemis)
Of Kenmore, NY, entered into rest on March 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Mike Capozzi; adored mother of Mariana, Michael (Darlene) Capozzi, and the late Anthony J. Capozzi; also survived by loving siblings, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at St. Mary's Center, 241 Lafayette St., Buffalo, NY, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 7 PM. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
St. Mary's Center
241 Lafayette St, Buffalo, NY
To my beloved sister who was a inspiration to me while growing up. Helene was a strong person who never gave in to weaknesses. You are now with Mike in heaven! Thank you, Brother John
John and JoAnn Efthemis
Family
March 23, 2022
Dear Capozzi Family, please accept our sincerest condolences. Helene and Maria were both at Walgreens this summer getting booster shots and exchanged phone numbers in case we could get together in Florida. We are still in FL and will not be able to attend the memorial service.
Mario & Maria Tirone
Family
March 22, 2022
Mike and family May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Christopher Thurston
Other
March 21, 2022
Mike & Darlene I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. Keeping your family in my prayers. Darlene Vaccaro
Darlene Vaccaro
March 21, 2022
