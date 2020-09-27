KEMNITZER - Helene
(nee Nichter)
Passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Albert; loving mother of John (Laurie), Mary Ellen (Matthew) Petz and the late Michael; dearest grandmother of Nicole (Matt) Blattner, Kristen (Oscar) Guerin, Amy Kemnitzer, Benjamin and Genevieve Kemnitzer, Sarah Helene and David Petz; great-grandmother of Madelyn Grace Blattner and David John Guerin: predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Assumption RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Saturday morning, October 3rd, at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Masks required. The family is grateful for the care that Helene received at St. Ann's and the Peachtree Staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary's Church or St. Ann's Care Center in Webster, NY. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com