Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helene M. STEINAGLE
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
STEINAGLE - Helene M.
(nee Roessler)
June 8, 2021. Of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Deacon Gordon J. Steinagle; dear mother of Dr. Gordon (Connie) Steinagle, Dr. Timothy (Dana) Steinagle, Michele (Mark) Dickerson and Susan (Ken) Surdej; loving grandmother of Kelsey (Sebastian) Habermehl, Dale Steinagle, Dr. Kaitlin (Joe) Poeppelman, Cori Steinagle and Matthew Dickerson; sister of Charles (Carolyn) Roessler and the late Jane (late Jim) Gross and Carolyn (Ellsworth) Menz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Pendleton, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Pendleton, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.