STEINAGLE - Helene M.
(nee Roessler)
June 8, 2021. Of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of Deacon Gordon J. Steinagle; dear mother of Dr. Gordon (Connie) Steinagle, Dr. Timothy (Dana) Steinagle, Michele (Mark) Dickerson and Susan (Ken) Surdej; loving grandmother of Kelsey (Sebastian) Habermehl, Dale Steinagle, Dr. Kaitlin (Joe) Poeppelman, Cori Steinagle and Matthew Dickerson; sister of Charles (Carolyn) Roessler and the late Jane (late Jim) Gross and Carolyn (Ellsworth) Menz; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday, 3-7 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 5442 Tonawanda Creek Rd, Pendleton, NY. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.