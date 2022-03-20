Menu
Helmuth M. HEIGL
HEIGL - Helmuth M.
Of Marilla, went to be with the Lord March 2, 2022. Helmuth passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Jacquelyn; loving children: Amy (Gregory) Savage, Julie (Donald) Hutchinson, Todd (Kari) Heigl, Leane (Douglas) Mangold, and Sarah (Douglas) Fruck; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Predeceased by dear parents Mathias and Maria Heigl. Celebration of Life will be held June 11th, at 11 AM, at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Helmuth was a lifelong member of the Marilla Fire Company. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Helmuth's name to Fellowship Wesleyan Church, Marilla Fire Company, or Hospice of WNY. Condolences and directions available at: COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
The Heigl Cousins and I believe Langs My Condolences Deb Heigl
Deb Heigl
March 21, 2022
