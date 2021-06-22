DIEM - Henrietta
Age 79, of Ransomville, entered into rest on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, NY. Henrietta was born on November 28, 1941, in Mahaffey, PA. She is the daughter of the late Henry J. and the late Catherine (Wolfe) Diem. Henrietta graduated from Wilson CSD and Buffalo State College. She received her master's degree in education for SUNY Albany. She was a member of the Ransomville Friends of the Library, the O. Leo Curtiss American Legion Post 830 Ladies Aux, The Bison Boosters, and the Alpha Tau Sigma Sorority. Henrietta retired in 1997 from Cheektowaga CSD Union East School where she was a 1st grade Teacher for 29 years. She is survived by her sisters; Catherine (Richard) Neiswonger, Agnes (late Thomas) Peters, Laura Diem (Deborah Corwin), Gloria (late Raymond) Garis; her brothers, David (Diana) Diem; sibling, Daniel (Cheryl) Diem; sibling, Henry (Tina) Diem Jr. She was predeceased by her brother Douglas Diem. Services will be private with her family. Memorials may be made to Ransomville Free Library, 3733 Ransomville Rd., Ransomville, NY 14131 or O. Leo Curtiss American Legion Post 830 Ladies Aux. PO 98, Ransomville, NY 14131. Arrangements entrusted to HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC. Ransomville. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.