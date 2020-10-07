CAYA - Henry
Twelve days shy of his 91st birthday, surrounded by loving family, Dad peacefully entered Heaven, on the Feast of the Guardian Angels, Friday, October 2, 2020. Predeceased by his devoted wife and best friend of 67 years Gladys "Paule" (nee Hagan). Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the youngest of Alexander and Ida Caya's four sons. He was a devout Catholic and a humble and gentle man who led by example. Despite a lengthy and courageous battle with memory loss, his essence remained strong through his final days. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the many healthcare workers who helped make the past three years the best they could have been for Dad. He was the loving father of Michael (Audrey), Gregory (Karen), Timothy (Carol), Stephen, Mary Jo (Craig) Beyer, Patricia, Maureen (John) Carney, Christopher, Sharon, Amy (Eric) Bunker; loving grandfather of Sara (Michael) Cowle, Emily, Matthew (Mandy Gordon), Jackie (Jason) Davoli, David (Robin Baumeister), Madeleine, Quinn, Mairin Taj, Jason (Jacquie), Andrew (Laura), Michelle (Butch) Ramos, Michael Samson, Pierce and Audrey Beyer, Jenelle (Jackson) Tarr, Douglas (Jessica) Wienke, Christina Wienke, Nicholas, Erin and Courtney Van Strijp, Shelby and Kaleigh Carney, Joseph, Mary and Meghan Como, Lauren (Noah) Rothberg, Christopher and Jack Bunker, loving great-grandfather of Logan, Kaleigh, Kaitlyn, Keegan and Lucas Davoli, Tyler Cowle, Willow Caya, Adelyn, Samuel and Theresa Caya, Charlotte and Grace Caya, Jackson and Bailey Tarr, Ronan Rothberg, Eric and Rylan Wienke. Predeceased by his brothers Francis, Maurice and Eugene. Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life, Friday, October 09, 2020 from 4-8 PM at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Prayers at the funeral home, Saturday, at 9:15 AM. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore, NY, Saturday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of your choice in Dad's name. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a limited capacity in the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Please share condolences at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.