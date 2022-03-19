Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry DEL PRINCE Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
PRINCE
DEL PRINCE - Henry Jr.
March 16, 2022; of Clarence; age 79. Beloved husband of Laura M. (nee Eager) Del Prince. Devoted father of Jennifer (Eric Patrick) Del Prince. Loving son of the late Henry, Sr. and Josephine Del Prince. Dear brother of Rosanne (John) Piwowarski and the late Concetta (late Richard) Borucki and the late Amelia (late Ralph) Micheletti. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends and neighbors. Family will be present on Sunday from 1-4 PM for a Celebration of Henry's Life at the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville, where Military Honors will be rendered at 3:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Henry's name to the WNY Heroes, Inc. or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Main-Transit Fire Hall
6777 Main St, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Please accept our deepest condolences to you and Jennifer at the loss of Henry.
Marty and Diane Palermo
March 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results