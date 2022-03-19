PRINCEDEL PRINCE - Henry Jr.March 16, 2022; of Clarence; age 79. Beloved husband of Laura M. (nee Eager) Del Prince. Devoted father of Jennifer (Eric Patrick) Del Prince. Loving son of the late Henry, Sr. and Josephine Del Prince. Dear brother of Rosanne (John) Piwowarski and the late Concetta (late Richard) Borucki and the late Amelia (late Ralph) Micheletti. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends and neighbors. Family will be present on Sunday from 1-4 PM for a Celebration of Henry's Life at the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Williamsville, where Military Honors will be rendered at 3:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Henry's name to the WNY Heroes, Inc. or the Erie County SPCA. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at