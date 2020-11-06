MEYER - Henry F.
Of Orchard Park, November 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 67 years, to Margaret (Johnston) Meyer; loving father of Barbara (John) Grucza, Carol (Ed) Grucza and Bob (Katherine) Meyer; grandfather of Tracy, Erin, Andrew, Laura, Natalie and Luke; great-grandfather of Evelyn, Xavier and Elena; brother of Patricia (late Richard) Perry and the late Betty Machener, Jean Przybyla, Peggy Benzing and Ellen Hartmans. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10 AM-12:00 PM, at the Orchard Park Community Church, 7451 Quaker Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Funeral Services from the church immediately following at 12 PM. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation Inc. Arrangements by the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
.
Published by Buffalo News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.