FORMAN - Henry P.
June 26, 2021. Loving husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Roll) Forman; caring father of Stephen (Elizabeth) Forman, Mary Beth (Vincent) Mathews and Suzanne (David) Sawran; cherished grandfather of seven; son of the late Peter and Regina Forman; brother of Kathleen (Paul) Thompson. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning, July 3rd, at 10:30 in St. Mary's Chapel, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville, NY 14051 (the original church, right on the corner of Stahley Road). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation. Henry was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 71 for 63 years. Online condolences at beachtuynfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.