Henry A. "Hank" GRUDZIEN
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Grudzien - Henry A. "Hank"
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Shigeko "Sue" (nee Tanahara); cherished father of Constance (Thomas) Sobczyk, Brandy Nesemeier and Lynne Grudzien; devoted grandfather of Alex (Trish) Hycner and the late Joshua Grudzien; great-grandfather of Joshua Thomas Hycner; brother of Lawrence (Betty) Grudzien. Friends received on Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday from 2-5:30PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:30 PM. Flowers gratefully acknowledged. Donations may be made in Hank's memory to the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Assn. Please leave donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Oct
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
TO HANKS FAMILY, HANK WAS A GOOD ROLE MODEL TO THE YOUNGER CO'S ON OJT COMMING INTO ATTICA AND COLLINS C F'S.. WE LEARNED FROM HIM THIS DIFFICULT CARREER. RIP HANK
salvatore Aromola
Work
October 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss ,Hank was a great guy . I worked with him for many years, Many memories. May he Rest in Peace. Prayers to your family.
James Kwarta
Work
October 7, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you and the whole family . We are so sorry we cannot be there for you , but rest assured our love and prayers are there with you . All our love ..Ted/ Christine
Ricciardelli Family
Family
October 7, 2021
Deepest sympathy, Hank was a great neighbor.
Art Litzinger
Friend
October 7, 2021
