Grudzien - Henry A. "Hank"Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Shigeko "Sue" (nee Tanahara); cherished father of Constance (Thomas) Sobczyk, Brandy Nesemeier and Lynne Grudzien; devoted grandfather of Alex (Trish) Hycner and the late Joshua Grudzien; great-grandfather of Joshua Thomas Hycner; brother of Lawrence (Betty) Grudzien. Friends received on Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday from 2-5:30PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:30 PM. Flowers gratefully acknowledged. Donations may be made in Hank's memory to the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Assn.