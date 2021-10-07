Grudzien - Henry A. "Hank"
Of West Seneca, NY, passed away on October 4, 2021. Beloved husband of Shigeko "Sue" (nee Tanahara); cherished father of Constance (Thomas) Sobczyk, Brandy Nesemeier and Lynne Grudzien; devoted grandfather of Alex (Trish) Hycner and the late Joshua Grudzien; great-grandfather of Joshua Thomas Hycner; brother of Lawrence (Betty) Grudzien. Friends received on Friday from 5-8 PM and Saturday from 2-5:30PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY, 716-674-5776, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 5:30 PM. Flowers gratefully acknowledged. Donations may be made in Hank's memory to the Seabee Memorial Scholarship Assn. Please leave donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2021.