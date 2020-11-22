Menu
Henry J. "Bugsy" BOGDAN
BOGDAN - Henry J. "Bugsy"
Of Tonawanda Twp, November 19, 2020. Husband of 53 years, to the late Dolores (Dwornik) Bogdan; dear father of Robert P. (Deborah) Bogdan, Esq.; loving grandfather of Shane R. (Lila) Bogdan; predeceased by four sisters and four brothers; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private family Interment Service will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Military Honors. Henry served in the Army during the Korean Conflict, achieved the Rank of Corporal and was a member of the Brounshidle Post American Legion. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the summer of 2021. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Memorial contributions to KenTon Meals on Wheels, 169 Sheridan Parkside Dr., Tonawanda 14150 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


