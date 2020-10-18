KLEMESHEFSKY - Henry J.
Of South Wales, went to be with the Lord on October 13, 2020, beloved husband of 47 years to Eloise; loving father of Nadine Steen; grandfather of Amanda, Brian, Angela, Aaron, and late Benjerman; great-grandfather of six; brother of Victoria (Doug) Kennedy. Private services were held. Henry was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. The family encourages memorials be made to the American Cancer Society
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.