WALDEN - Henry J., Sr.

September 26, 2020, age 82, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of the late Mary Belle (nee Emerick) Walden; dearest father of John, Henry Jr., Michelle, Dorothy, Michael, Debra, Donna, Rosanne and Richard; son of the late James L. and Marie (nee Bering) Walden; brother of James and Sis Hoffman; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, October 4th, from 2-6 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.), where funeral services will be held Monday at 9 AM. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery.





